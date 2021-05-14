Jio to give 300 free mins of outgoing calls per month for JioPhone users amid pandemic

Further, to further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

Jio has rolled out special initiatives including free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month for the entire duration of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic. "We at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," said a company statement.

"Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic," it said.

Further, to further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. Elaborating the offering, the statement said that a JioPhone user recharging with Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free.

"Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic," it added.

The statement, however, clarified that the offer is not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.

Last month, Jio Platforms made it to the 2021 TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list. As per the TIME magazine, over the past few years, Reliance Industries has built India's largest 4G network by charging some of the lowest data rates in the world.

Now leading investors are turning to Jio Platforms, the holding company for Reliance's digital businesses, to reach its more than 410 million subscribers, it said. "Last year, Jio raised over $20 billion in capital, a testament to the value and potential of its rapidly growing user base," it said.