Jewellery missing after Kochi cops broke into house, alleges late CPI(M) MLA’s wife

Seena Bhaskar filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and the City Police Commissioner alleging that people claiming to be police had entered her house without permission.

Seena Bhaskar, wife of the late Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Simon Britto has lodged a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kochi City Police Commissioner seeking action on the incident of police breaking into their house at Vaduthala. According to the complaint, a group of people claimed to be cops from the Njarakkal police station, broke into their house on October 31 at 6.30 am. The house was broken open using a lever. Simon Britto was a nominated MLA to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Seena and their daughter Nilav moved to Delhi in 2019, a year after Britto's death.

Seena in the complaint filed on November 1 also alleged that the people who claimed they are cops broke into the house with the help of a person called Maveli Hilari, who is a neighbour. The house was rented out to one Jishnu a month ago.

"Hilari told the people claiming to be cops that something mysterious was going on in the house and that someone was hiding there. He offered them help to find out if the house was opened. This Hilari had behaved indecently with me earlier which I had questioned. I had told him that a police complaint would be filed if he troubled me further and because of that he had hostility towards me. Hilari, while the 'cops' were there, had openly said that an accused in a crime case in Njarakkal was hiding at the house and that he had seen that person,” the complaint read.

Speaking to TNM, Seena said that the 'cops' did not follow any protocol. "The cops claimed that they followed all the procedures. They should have called me first if they had done so. They should have called the caretaker, a neighbour called Subha. Jishnu was not there at that time and when he got the call from the police he said he would be reaching soon. But they broke open both the doors. Breaking open a house is something which the police should not do," she said.

Seena said another question is on whose tip-off did the police act. "The police claimed that they got the information and reached the house tracking the mobile tower. They came at 6am and returned by 7am even without waiting for the tenant to come. They could have opened the house using keys if they had waited," she said.

However Rajan K Aramana, Circle Inspector Njarakkal police station, told TNM that the police came to the house after receiving a tip-off that a member of a gunda gang was staying at the house.

“That person had to be arrested and produced before the court. He belonged to a dangerous gang which even had small arms with them. We had no plan to search the house. But while reaching there, fans and lights were on but no one opened the door. We then carried out the search in the presence and with the permission of Subha. There was only minimal damage done. Maveli Hilari was used as a witness,” the officer said.

The complaint also alleged that those who broke into the house also broke into the loft. “Several mementos of awards Britto had won and ten sovereigns of gold jewellery were in the loft, which is now missing. The key of the loft was not given to anyone and the tenant was not allowed to enter there. I had come to Perinthalmanna from Delhi to take part in a funeral and rushed to Vaduthala after I learned about the incident. The house was a mess and I was shocked,” the complaint said.