Jet Airways shortlists four potential bidders in fourth attempt to revive the airline

Four consortia of potential bidders for Jet Airways have been shortlisted by the beleaguered airlineâ€™s resolution professional. These bidders can now submit a bid proposal after due diligence, Livemint reports.

UKâ€™s Kalrock Capital Partners and Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan constitute one consortium of bidders, Abu Dhabi-based Imperial Capital Investments along with Haryana based Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Ltd and Mumbai-based Big Charter Pvt. Ltd. Other bidders include Canada-based entrepreneur Sivakumar Rasiah, and Kolkataâ€™s Alpha Airways.

As per reports, these consortia of bidders have signed a non-disclosure pact with the resolution professional and committee of creditors and have been given access to Jet Airwaysâ€™ financial information. They now have two weeks to review the finances of the company and put in their bids.

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the deadline for Jetâ€™s corporate insolvency resolution process was been extended to August 21.

This is the fourth attempt at finding Jet Airways a suitor. Last month, Jet Airways received expressions of interest from around 11 new investors despite the pandemic and its economic fallout.

This comes after Synergy Group and New Delhi-based Prudent ARC, which showed interest earlier failed to submit a resolution plan for Jet Airways.

Jet Airways suspended operations over a year ago amid sever cash crunch on April 18, 2019. It owes lenders â€“ led by State Bank of India -- over Rs 8,000 crore.

The insolvency proceedings for the airline began on June 20, 2019, has since been extended several times amid lack of a serious bidder.

Strategic investors need to have a minimum net worth or available funds of Rs 500 crore, while financial investors are required to have assets under management of worth at least Rs 500 crore.