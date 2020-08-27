Jeff Bezos becomes first person in history with net worth of over $200 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also entered the centibillionaires club with his net worth climbing to $101 billion on the back of a strong rally in US stocks.

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become the worldâ€™s first person with a net worth of over $200 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The net worth of the world's richest person went up by $4.9 billion after Amazon stock edged up 2% as of Wednesday afternoon, Forbes reported.

Bezos also owns aerospace company Blue Origin, the Washington Post and other private investments.

However, his nearly 11% stake in Amazon makes up over 90% of his massive fortune.

As per Forbes, Bezosâ€™ net worth is the highest ever accumulated by a single person in history after adjusting for inflation.

The e-commerce giant saw a huge spike in demands for its services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, Amazon stock is up nearly 80%, said the Forbes report, adding that Bezos' net worth on January 1 was roughly $115 billion.

While Forbes said that Bezos became worth $204.6 billion at 1.50 pm EDT on Wednesday, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index currently puts his net worth at $202 billion.

While the coronavirus pandemic has seen most billionairesâ€™ wealth eroding this year, Bezosâ€™ personal wealth has spiked over $87 billion due to the rising trend of online shopping among customers.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezosâ€™ fortune is equivalent to 3.02% of the total wealth of the 500 richest people in the world.

The person who is closest to Bezos now is Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates who is currently worth $116.1 billion, according to Forbes, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index put his net worth at $124 billion.

Meanwhile, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerbergâ€™s net worth increased to $115 billion as his wealth rose by a whopping $8.49 billion on a single day.

