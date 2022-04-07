JEE-Main rescheduled again, new dates announced for both sessions

The National Testing Agency said it had decided to reschedule the dates of JEE-Main 2022 based on numerous representations received from candidates.

news Education

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's first session has been postponed to June and the second session to July, officials of the National Testing Agency said on Wednesday, April 6. The first session was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. It will now be held from June 20-29. Similarly, the second session which was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 29 will now be conducted between July 21 and July 30.

"The NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main's first and second sessions based on numerous representations received from the candidates," the agency said. This is the second time that the schedule of the first session of the crucial exam has been changed. Last month, the NTA had rescheduled it as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The NTA also announced that the medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17. The registration process began on Wednesday, April 6, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.

"The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified," a senior NTA official said.

"Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only," the official added.

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified for the exam.