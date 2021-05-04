JEE (Main) 2021 May session postponed, new date to be announced later

Out of the four sessions of the JEE (Main) scheduled for 2021, the February and March sessions were completed.

Coronavirus Education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the May session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been postponed. The new date for the registration will be announced at a later date, said the NTA, which conducts entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.

The JEE (Main) 2021 April session, which was scheduled on April 27, 28 and 30, was also earlier postponed. The JEE (Main) 2021 May session was earlier scheduled from May 24 to 28. “However, keeping the present situation in mind, the May session of JEE (Main) 2021 is also being postponed,” said the NTA.

In December 2020, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said that the JEE (Mains) will be held in four sessions in 2021 — February, March, April and May. The candidates were given the option to appear in one or all exams; the highest score among these attempts will be factored in for the rank list and admissions. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses is held twice a year.

The February and March sessions have already been completed, the NTA said. A total of 6,20,978 candidates appeared in the first session from February 23 to 26, 2021. A total of 2,5,56,248 candidates took the exam in the second session, which was held from March 16 to 18.

Over 20 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE (Main) 2021 exam, while around 12 lakh candidates appeared for the exam so far.

The rescheduling of the April and May sessions and the registration for the May session will be announced at a later stage. The new schedule will be announced at least 15 days before the exam and all students will be informed, the Union Minister for Education had said when the April session was postponed.

“In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also practice (full length/chapter-wise) tests on NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes,” the NTA said in a circular.

The agency also asked the candidates to check the official websites of NTA — www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE Main 2021, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.