JEE (Advanced) results announced, qualified candidates can fill choices from Tuesday

The topper of the exam, Chirag Falor, scored 352 marks out of 396.

The results for the JEE (Advanced) exam were declared on Monday morning, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result here.

The final answer key for the test has also been put up on the official website. Candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) can fill their preferences for admission to various IITs for the academic year 2020-21 on the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) website, starting from Tuesday morning.

Candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) are also now eligible to appear for the JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) — for admission into undergraduate courses in architecture offered at IITs. Registration for AAT will begin on October 5 at 2 pm, and the test will be held on October 8. Results for AAT are likely to be announced on October 11.

According to reports, the topper of JEE (Advanced) is Chirag Falor from Pune, who got the 12th rank in JEE (Mains) and has already gained admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). In an interview with Indian Express, Chirag had said that he had appeared for the JEE exams in spite of already having been admitted to MIT for the “experience” of it.

Kanishka Mittal has topped among the female candidates, with an All India Rank of 17.

The JEE (Advanced) Exam was conducted earlier on September 27, and registered a high attendance with around 96 % of the candidates who had qualified through JEE (Main) appearing for the test. According to reports, the test was held at around 1,000 centres in 222 cities across India, and Paper 1 saw 1,51,311 candidates taking the exam, while Paper 2 was only attempted by 1,50,900 candidates.

The JEE (Main) exam was conducted in the first week of September amid much opposition from students and several quarters, who expressed concern over students’ safety amid the pandemic.