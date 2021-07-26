JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols.@DG_NTA @PIBHRD @EduMinOfIndia @IITKgp @PMOIndia July 26, 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced will be conducted on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday. The exam, earlier scheduled on July 3, was postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation. "JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols," the minister tweeted on Monday.This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.Since the JEE-Mains examination could not be held at the scheduled time (May 24-28) due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, the JEE Advanced examination was supposed to be held on July 3. However, this too was rescheduled. The Union Education Ministry had decided to conduct the JEE Mains examination four times in the current year. Candidates can appear in all four examinations, of which their best test scores will be considered for appearing for the JEE Advanced exam. But, only two of the four sessions of JEE Mains examination have been conducted till now.Earlier, the National Testing Agency had said that in the first session of the JEE Mains examination, which was held in February, more than 6,20,000 students had appeared for the exams. The second session was held in March with more than 5,56,000 students. The third session of the JEE Mains examination was scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, but had to be postponed in view of the second wave of pandemic. In the same way, the fourth session, scheduled to be held on May 24-28 was also postponed.The Union Education Ministry had earlier informed that students will be informed 15 days in advance before the test is conducted. The results of the JEE Main Exam Session 2 which were held in March have been already declared. These exams were conducted in 12 foreign cities and 334 Indian cities. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry had decided to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May.