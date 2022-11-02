JD(S) postpones Pancharatna Yatra due to bad weather

While the Pancharatna yatra was flagged off by JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda, his son and leader HD Kumaraswamy later announced that it was postponed.

news Politics

The Janata Dal (Secular) party announced that its Pancharatna Yatra in Karnataka has been postponed. While the campaign rally was flagged off at Mulbagal in Kolar district, the party has postponed the event citing inclement weather predicted in the next few days. The announcement was made by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The party had planned the roadshow in the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. The yatra, which included village stays by Kumaraswamy, was flagged off on Tuesday morning by JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. "As the rainfall increased, we decided to postpone the yatra, convention and village stay by a week," Kumaraswamy said. The yatra is now expected to resume next week from Mulbagal in Kolar district. The new dates will be announced in a couple of days, the party said.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had said that the yatra will focus on employment, education, irrigation, agriculture, health, women and youth empowerment. Kumaraswamy told reporters that the Pancharatna yatra would pass through five Assembly constituencies of Kolar, then move on to Chikkaballapura district, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Hassan, Kunigal and Ramanagara.

The first phase of the yatra would go on for 35 days and it would pass through various villages and towns, Kumaraswamy said. The next phase of the yatra would start in January next year after offering tribute to Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and the entire region would be covered, he added. The JD(S) leader said that his rath yatra is different from Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat jodo yatra' and BJP's 'jana sankalpa yatra' in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy also said that he may not be able to attend the next Assembly session as he would be busy with the yatra.