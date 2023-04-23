JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hospitalised

Kumaraswamy’s supporters and party workers have been advised not to visit him in hospital

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following fever and fatigue. In a media release, Kumaraswamy stated that there is “no need for the panic” and that he will resume campaigning after a period of rest. The doctors have said that he developed symptoms of fever after being “tirelessly” involved in election campaigning.

Kumaraswamy has also developed a minor lung infection and is said to be affected by dust allergy. The former Chief Minister was advised hospitalisation following symptoms of fever. His supporters and party workers are being asked not to visit the premises of the hospital. Party workers and family members are concerned about Kumaraswamy's health as he had undergone heart surgery earlier.

Sources close to him have said that he might be discharged by Sunday evening.