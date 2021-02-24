JD(S) to go solo for Mysuru Mayoral Election, breaks alliance with Congress

JD(S) had formed an alliance with Congress to keep BJP out of Mysuru City Corporation.

news Poolitics

Ahead of the nomination filing for the Mayoral elections in Mysuru, the Janata Dal (Secular) withdrew from their alliance with the Congress. The party announced that Rukmini Madhagowda will be the JD(S) candidate in the upcoming election. After JD(S) had briefly considered forming an alliance with BJP which did not materialize, this move is being seen as an attempt to strengthen the party’s base in the Old Mysore region.

The political slugfest between the two former Chief Ministers Siddharamaiah and Kumaraswamy, with both pointing fingers at each other for the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state may have resulted in JD(S)’s move of breaking the alliance, say observers.

Speaking to the reporters in Mysuru, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy affirmed that they will contest the election independently. Kumaraswamy said, “We have decided to fight the election independently and we have often shown our power in the city. Siddharamaiah always belittles our party and makes statements about us.” He further said that they are not here to challenge anyone but to prove their mettle.

The two parties had formed an alliance in 2018 ahead of Mysuru City Corporation elections on the terms that leaders of either party will hold the Mayor’s post alternatively. They had managed to keep the ruling party BJP at bay in the city owing to the alliance. With 22 corporators in MCC, BJP is the single-largest party. JD(S) and Congress had 18 and 19 members respectively. There are five independents, one BSP member and the combined strength of the house is 74.

Ever since the fallout, unease existed between the former alliance partners and it took an ugly turn when Siddharamaiah gave a statement that JD(S) is opportunistic. Kumaraswamy replied that he felt like a clerk in the alliance government.