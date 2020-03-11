Jayasurya taking a 3-month break to prepare for role in ‘Kathanar’

'Kadamattathu Kathanar' will be a fantasy thriller, which is based on the life of a legendary priest who lived in Kadamottom in the eighth century.

Jayasurya will be taking a three-month break in order to get into the skin of the character he plays in his upcoming film Kathanar. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor has said that before going on a break to prepare himself for the role, he will be completing all his prior work-related commitments.

He has been quoted as saying, “I would be taking a break for nearly three months to get into the character of Kadamattathu Kathanar. Before that, I would be completing my prior commitments including Aadu 3. The pre-production of Kathanar has already started and it will be made on a budget of nearly Rs 75 Cr.”

The movie will be directed by Rojin Thomas and the team includes Monkey Pen's composer Rahul Subrahmaniam, cinematographer Neil D'Cunha. R Ramanand has scripted the film.

Kadamattathu Kathanar will be a fantasy thriller, which is based on the life of a legendary priest who lived in Kadamottom in the eighth century. The story of the mysterious Kathanar, known for possessing supernatural powers, will be made into a film with Jayasurya roped in to play the role as the priest. Reports are that this fantasy flick will be made in two parts and will be out in the 3D format.

It may be noted that when the film was announced, it was said that Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House would bankroll the film on a big budget. But it is now confirmed that another top production house in Mollywood, Gokulam Films, will be bankrolling it.

Jayasurya is currently busy with Aadu 3. In this film, he will be playing the role of Shaji Pappan as in Aadu 2. Plans are on to release the film for Onam this year.

