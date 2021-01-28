Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam memorial unveiled amidst tight security

The memorial, however, will not be open to the public yet with the Madras High Court restraining the Tamil Nadu government from throwing open the building to the public.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami unveiled late CM Jayalalithaa's residence at Chennai’s Poes Garden 'Veda Nilayam' as a memorial on Thursday morning. Along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, EPS paid floral tributes and garlanded a photo of Jayalalithaa before entering the residence. The memorial, however, will not be open to the public yet, with the Madras High Court restraining the Tamil Nadu government from throwing open the building to the public.

Inside the residence, AIADMK leaders including EPS, OPS, and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal lit a lamp even as, outside the residence, a large number of AIADMK cadres and supporters crowded the place. Despite the public not being allowed, a crowd of supporters and curious onlookers had tried to come close to the Poes Garden residence.

The inauguration of Veda Nilayam comes a day after the grand phoenix-shaped memorial for Jayalalithaa was inaugurated on the city’s Kamarajar Road. Ministers, top leaders of the AIADMK and hundreds of functionaries had attended the inauguration.

‘Veda Nilayam’ still houses innumerable valuable items that belonged to the late chief minister, including documents like court documents and IT statements, items made of gold totalling 4.4 kg, and silver weighing 601.4 kg.

On Wednesday, passing interim orders on petitions by Deepak and Deepa, nephew and niece of the late AIADMK supremo seeking a stay on the inauguration, Justice N Seshasayee ordered that the inauguration ceremony alone can take place as scheduled on January 28. The residential building shall, however, not be thrown open to the public without the permission of the court.

Justice N Seshasayee said, “Once the function is over, the district collector, or an official who has the custody of the keys of the entire premises shall hand over the same to the registrar general of this court, since the valuable movables of Jayalalithaa to which the petitioners are now the heirs, must be valued.”

The High Court also added that no flex banners or obstructive hoardings shall be placed for the event, and the city police commissioner was directed to ensure that no undue inconvenience was caused to those living in the locality. The matter was posted to February 24 for final hearing.