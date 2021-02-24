On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Sasikala urges cadre to unite to defeat DMK

On the birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala offered floral tributes at her T Nagar residence.

news Politics

On late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, her close aide VK Sasikala offered floral tributes at her T Nagar residence. Speaking to the supporters who had gathered outside, she urged all ‘true cadres of Amma’ to come together to work for the AIADMK.

Addressing the cadre, Sasikala said, “Supporters of Jayalalithaa should come together and our aim should be what Jayalalithaa had told us- AIADMK should rule the state for 100 years. We should keep that always in our hearts. All AIADMK cadres should ensure the party wins and we should form the government. I believe we will do it, because you are the true supporters of Jayalalithaa. You all will make it possible. Soon I'll meet the public and cadres”.

Speaking to the reporters, the former aide of Jayalalithaa who returned to Chennai on February 9 after serving her prison sentence, said, "I welcome everyone who have gathered here for Jaya's 73rd birth anniversary. When I contracted coronavirus infection, the prayers of the people of Tamil Nadu and party cadre helped me to recover from the sickness. I thank you for that."

Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu with her supporters welcoming her with over 23 hours of road show after her release from prison at Bengaluru. Since then, Sasikala has chosen to keep a low profile, not participating in any public events even so far. Just before her release from prison, the EPS-led Tamil Nadu government had closed both memorials of Jayalalithaa--at Marina Beach and Veda Nilayam in Chennai.

On Wednesday, after nearly 15 days, Sasikala addressed the press on the birth anniversary of her late friend and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister calling for unity among the party cadre.

Along with Sasikala, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and her relative Vivek were present at her residence during the address.

TTV Dhinakaran too echoed his aunt’s words and urged for the cadre to unite against the DMK in the upcoming Assembly polls. “She has seconded what I have been saying. All Jayalalithaa's supporters and cadres should stay united to stop DMK from coming back to power. It is a message to all Amma's cadres and followers”.