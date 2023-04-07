Jayalalithaa DA case: Special PP appointed for disposal of properties

The assets in custody include 7 kgs of gold ornaments, diamond ornaments, 11,344 saris, 250 shawls, 750 pairs of footwear, 12 refrigerators, 44 AC machines, and 91 wristwatches.

news Court

Senior counsel Kiran S Javali, a State Public Prosecutor in Karnataka has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the matter related to the disposal of properties owned by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and others. He will appear on the behalf of Karnataka before the 32nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and CBI cases (special). The notice was issued on March 27 by the office of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The latest update comes after T Narasimha Murthy, a Bengaluru-based RTI (Right to Information) activist filed a petition seeking a special prosecutor for “disposal of documents and huge properties worth crores of rupees” that are linked with Jayalalithaa’s Disproportionate Asset (DA) case. He said that the non-availability of an SPP was causing unnecessary delays in the disposal of documents and the properties.

According to a report in The Times of India, Murthy obtained a response through RTI on January 25, showing that several requests made by the CBI Special Court urging the Registrar-General of the Karnataka HC to appoint an SPP to dispose of the properties, failed to receive a positive response. The CBI court expressed its concerns over how the non-appointment of an SPP delayed its plans to dispose of the properties of Jayalalithaa in its representations.

Regarding the appointment of SPP, the CBI court submitted its representations to the high court on three occasions dated November 5, 2020, June 28, 2021, and August 19, 2021. It is to be noted that the Karnataka HC also brought its concerns to the Law Department.

The assets in custody include 7 kgs of gold ornaments, diamond ornaments, 11,344 saris, 250 shawls, 750 pairs of footwear, 12 refrigerators, 44 AC machines, and 91 wristwatches. These articles were seized from Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai in December 1996.