Jayadev Galla family’s company claims no communication from govt on Chittoor land

A government order had authorised the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to take back 250 acres of land from the Amara Raja Group.

news Controversy

Soon after the Andhra Pradesh government authorised the retraction of around 250 acres of land sold to Amara Raja Group ten years ago, the company has stated that they have received no official communication on the matter.

A government order (GO) issued by the Industries and Commerce Department of the state on Tuesday had authorised the APIIC (AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) to take back 253.61 acres out of 483.27 acres of land in Chittoor district, which was allotted to the Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd back in 2010.

The construction firm is part of the Amara Raja Group of companies, with ties to TDP MP Jayadev Galla. Jayadev’s father Ramachandra N Galla is the founder of the group, while Jayadev is the co-founder and Vice Chairman.

“While we have been seeing reports about the GO on the media and Social media, we would like to clarify that we have not received any official communication regarding the matter as of now,” said a statement from the Amara Raja Group.

The government order issued on Tuesday said that Amara Raja Infra had failed to use the land to set up an SEZ (Special Economic Zone), which as per the sale agreement should have been completed within two years of the land allotment. It also mentioned that the agreement requires the firm to have provided employment to around 20,000 people, but only 4,310 jobs have been generated so far.

Amara Raja Group in its statement said that it will continue to make investments in the region, with the objective of creating employment opportunities. “We take our commitments seriously. We already have Targets in place with the objective of fulfilling them and we are on course towards achieving them,” the statement said.

TDP Chief and Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu had previously objected to the decision to take back the land, stating that it was an act of political vendetta against Jayadev Galla.

Read: Andhra to take back 250 acres of land given to Jayadev Galla family's Amara Raja Group