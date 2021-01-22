Jayaâ€™s residence Veda Nilayam to be opened to the public on Jan 28

The Madras HC had earlier advised the government to not convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial before the acquisition case concludes.

news Politics

Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in Chennaiâ€™s Poes Garden, will be open to the public from January 28, as per reports. The Madras High Court is likely to hold the final hearing in the case on Veda Nilayamâ€™s acquisition on January 27.

Mafoi K Pandiarajan, the state minister for Tamil Culture revealed details about Veda Nilayamâ€™s opening to the audience at an event at Connemara library, Chennai. Speaking to those who were attending the event, the minister reportedly said that Veda Nilayam, the house where Jayalalithaa lived in Poes Garden, will be thrown open to the public on January 28. He was answering a question about when the public will be allowed inside Veda Nilayam. Incidentally, the Jayalalithaa Memorial on Marina beach will be opened to the public on January 27. The Jayalalithaa Memorial will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in the presence of other ministers, MLAs, MPs and other dignitaries.

More details about the inauguration of Veda Nilayam are yet to be revealed.

It is to be noted that the Madras High Court, earlier this month, had advised the government of Tamil Nadu to not take any steps to convert Jayalalithaaâ€™s Poes Garden house into a memorial before the case on its acquisition concludes. The case on the status of Veda Nilayamâ€™s acquisition was filed by Jayalalithaaâ€™s niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak. They objected to the state governmentâ€™s intention to convert Jayalalithaaâ€™s residence as a memorial citing personal interests in the property.

The state government, last year, paid Rs 67.9 crore in the court to take over as the official owner of Veda Nilayam. The acquisition was done for the sole purpose of converting the house into a memorial. It is against this acquisition that Deepa and Deepak had moved the High Court.