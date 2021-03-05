Jarkiholi tape case: Activist Dinesh Kallahalli seeks ‘gunman’ for protection

He released a video in which he can be seen interacting with an anonymous person who can be heard threatening him.

news Controversy

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, who filed a complaint against former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the ‘sex for job’ scandal, claimed that there is a threat to his life and declined to appear before the Cubbon Park police station on Thursday, where the investigation is taking place. However, in a turn of events, on Friday, he appeared at the police station.

Dinesh told the media that he is afraid to travel to the city from his Kanakapura residence owing to threatening calls he has been receiving since he released the video. He has requested for a ‘gunman’ for his protection. He released a video in which he can be seen interacting with an anonymous person who can be heard threatening him.

Activist who filed complaint against former BJP minister Ramesh Jharkiholi in sex CD case claims he is getting threat calls. Demands police protection. pic.twitter.com/1rQg3psuNd March 5, 2021

Two policemen were deployed to provide security at his residence after he released a CD supposedly showing former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi with an unidentified woman. Dinesh had directly contacted the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and sought a detailed probe into the ‘sex for job’ scandal. He reportedly started receiving threatening calls as soon as he reported the video.

Even as Jarkiholi tendered his resignation from the BS Yediyurappa cabinet on Wednesday citing moral grounds, the police are yet to ascertain the identity of the woman seen in the videos. Cubbon Park police alongside officials of Central Crime Branch are trying to trace the whereabouts of the woman and her family who are pivotal for registering an FIR in the case.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy meanwhile said that the activist should be arrested if the police want to get to the root of the issue.

“According to my information, this is a case of a Rs 5 crore deal gone wrong. A lot of black money has been floating around. The government should first arrest the blackmailers like him [Kallahalli] and get all the information and then probe the ministers,” said the former CM.