Jallikattu: 53 people injured in Maduraiâ€™s Alanganallur

The event at Alanganallur in Madurai was inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

news Jallikattu

Fifty-three people, including spectators, were injured at the popular Alanganallur Jallikattu event held on Tuesday, January 17. The sporting ground was filled with sand, coir and hay to ensure safety and the galleries had as many as 5,000 spectators, including foreigners. One of the bull-tamers at the event accidentally hit his head and shoulder on a patrol vehicle that was being reversed. The event began at 7:30 am and went on till 5 pm which saw as many as 825 bulls and 303 tamers. Tight security measures were in place, and an ambulance was stationed at the premises of the event.

Tamil Naduâ€™s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the event. Poovanthi Abi Sithar (Sivaganga district) won first prize by dominating 26 bulls and was given a brand-new car. He was also given a milch cow. Similarly, the star bull that dodged bull tamers altogether, won the first prize of a car and a cow for its owner, Pudukkottai Kaikkurichi Tamilselvan.

Jallikattu events were also held on January 15, at Avaniyapuram and on January 16 at Palamedu, both in Madurai district. A 26-year-old bull tamer died due to injuries after he was gored by a bull at the Palamedu event. The tamer was identified as Aravind Raj and had tamed nine bulls. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) for first aid and was later shifted to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital.

At least 75 persons including bull tamers and owners were injured during the Jallikattu bull-taming sport held at Avaniyapuram on January 15 and another 18 sustained injuries at the event at Palamedu on Monday.