Jakes Bejoy to compose tunes for Prithviraj’s ‘Ayalvashi’

According to reports, 'Ayalvashi' is about two neighbours constantly in conflict with one another.

It was revealed a couple of months ago that the star siblings Prithviraj and Indrajith will be teaming up again for a film titled Ayalvashi. It is worth mentioning that the brothers have shared the screen space in films like Tiyaan, Double Barrel, Classmates and Police so far.

Ayalvashi will be directed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director in Prithviraj’s maiden directorial Lucifer. While it has already been reported that the shooting of this film will begin soon after Prithviraj is done with Aadujeevitham, the buzz now is that the shooting will commence in September this year. According to reports, Ayalvashi is about two neighbours constantly in conflict with one another.

An update about this film is that Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the tunes. He currently has several films in his kitty. Some of the projects in the pipeline are Jack and Jill, Aanaparambile World Cup, 563 St. Charles Street, etc.

Prithviraj is currently on a three-month break and will be joining the sets of Aadujeevitham after he reduces weight in March. The shooting of this film will be wrapped up in September this year and after this, he will be joining the Ayalvashi sets.

It may be noted that Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy, and the film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K U Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry. It is being bankrolled by K G Abraham under the banner KGA Films.

Prithviraj also has the sequel to Lucifer, Empuraan needing his attention. He will be wielding the megaphone for the sequel as well with Mohanlal playing the lead role. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will be in charge of Empuraan and the third part of this trilogy.

