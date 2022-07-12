Jaishankar visiting Kerala with eye on Lok Sabha elections, hints CM Pinarayi

When a minister who is entrusted to look at world affairs goes to inspect the flyover at Kazhakuttom, people of the state can understand the real intention behind it, the Kerala Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his ongoing tour of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hinted on Tuesday that the Union Minister’s visit was with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan highlighted Jaishankar's recent inspection of the Kazhakuttom flyover, claiming that the “chethovikaram” (loosely translated as ‘true intention’) behind the visit was understandable. The flyover on the National Highway-66 is currently under construction.

“When a minister who is entrusted to look at world affairs goes to inspect the flyover at Kazhakuttom, the people of the state can understand the real intention behind it. We should realise that it was not just to have a look at the flyover,” Vijayan said at the event. Pointing out that elections would be held across the country after 10 to 18 months, the CM suggested with a smile that Jaishankar had been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in this seat. The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha segment, which has been represented by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for three consecutive terms now, is an A-plus constituency for the party.

In response to Vijayan’s remark, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan asked why the Chief Minister was getting agitated by the visit of the External Affairs Minister to the state. “It is not as if the Minister is someone who lives abroad. Vijayan should correct his stand,” Muraleedharan said.

When asked by reporters, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the southern state since Sunday, had said that the reason for his visit to Kerala was “several”. He said he wanted to spend time with his party colleagues here and understand how they are doing and what is happening here. On Tuesday, he visited the BJP-ruled Kallikkad village panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram rural district.

With inputs from PTI