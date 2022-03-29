Jaishankar calls on Sri Lanka Prez and PM, assures India's help amid economic crisis

India recently announced a $1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, March 28, called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and assured them of India's continued cooperation and understanding as the island nation was facing an unprecedented economic crisis. Sri Lanka is facing an acute economic and energy crisis triggered due to the shortage of foreign exchange. India recently announced to extend a $1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis.

Jaishankar's visit to Colombo is taking place at a time when the public outrage over the Lankan government's inefficiency in handling the crisis has come out in the open. This is his first visit to the island nation since India extended an economic relief package to bail Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

The minister also met Sri Lanka's top Tamil leaders and discussed realisation of the aspirations of the minority community for equality, justice, peace and dignity. Jaishankar, who arrived in Colombo on Sunday night to hold bilateral talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership and attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit, met the main Tamil party - the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) - delegation led by R Sampanthan.

"Met the TNA delegation led by Shri R Sampanthan. Discussed realisation of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity," Jaishankar tweeted in both English and Tamil languages. The minister also met Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leaders and discussed the socio-economic issues of the Indian origin Tamil (IOT) community in Sri Lanka.

"Interacted with TPA delegation of Mano Ganeshan, Thigambaram, V Radhakrishnan, Uday Kumar. Discussed the socio-economic issues of the Indian origin Tamil community. India stands committed to its development partnership with IOTs," he said in another tweet. His meetings with the Tamil leaders came days after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sought cooperation from the minority community leaders to "rebuild the country" in his first interaction with them since assuming office over two years ago.

"Let's work together to rebuild the country," President Rajapaksa told the leaders of the TNA who called on him at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday. During more than two-hour long talks, the President had pointed out that attention was paid on further steps to be taken with regard to those who are held in long-term detention, release of lands that have been previously used for cultivation, investigation of missing persons, discussion of amendments to the new Constitution after translating into Tamil and Sinhala, and the establishment of a North-East Development Fund.

The TNA wants full devolution under the 13th Amendment as the central governments have over the years shown reluctance to meet the demand for police and land powers to the provinces. The 13th Amendment provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

The Sinhala majority hardliners of the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) have been advocating a total abolition of the island's provincial council system established in 1987. On Monday, Jaishankar also met State Minister Jeevan Thondaman and Senthil Thondaman and reviewed India's development engagement in Upcountry. "Exchanged views on expanding our cooperation," he tweeted.

He also met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai of Thailand on the margins of the BIMSTEC Ministerial here. "Discussed global and regional issues as well as taking BIMSTEC forward," he said.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).