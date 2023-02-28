Jailed AAP Ministers Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by Sisodia challenging his arrest by the CBI in an alleged case of corruption in now-withdrawn Delhi liquor policy.

Arrested Delhi ministers - Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - on Tuesday resigned from the cabinet. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations. According to an AAP source, the CM may reshuffle the cabinet after the resignation of two ministers who were holding important portfolios. Sisodia, who was arrested on Sunday and sent to CBI custody till March 5 on Monday, held 18 portfolios including Finance and Education. He was also holding charge of Health, which was with Jain, who, now, has been in jail for 10 months. The resignation of the ministers came after the Delhi BJP demanded that jailed ministers should be out of the cabinet.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by arrested Delhi h Sisodia challenging his arrest by the CBI in an alleged case of corruption in now-withdrawn Delhi liquor policy. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud comprising Justice PS Narasimha told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, that his client has alternative remedies available before the Delhi High Court and stressed that he must move either the trial court or the high court for the relief he is seeking from the apex court.

The bench also pointed out that this is a case involving the Prevention of Corruption Act and it would not interfere directly, adding that an efficacious alternate remedy is available. "It will set a very wrong precedent... Just because an incident occurs in Delhi, we can't entertain it here directly," said the bench.