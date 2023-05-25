Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after slipping in Tihar washroom

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, alleged that Satyendar was being targeted by a “dictator who seeks to eliminate this virtuous individual”.

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Minister of Health in the Delhi government, Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital following a minor accident that occurred in the washroom of Tihar Jail, an official said on Thursday, May 25. According to a prison official, the undertrial prisoner slipped/fell down in the bathroom of the hospital at central jail No. 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness. The incident took place around 6 am on Thursday

“Then he was examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal. He was further referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in back, left leg and shoulder," said the prison officials. Satyendar Jain was lodged at the Tihar Jail following his arrest last year in a PMLA case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over Satyendar Jain's health situation, and attacked the Union government for targeting AAP leaders. “The person who worked tirelessly day and night to provide excellent treatment and promote good health to the public is now being targeted by a dictator who seeks to eliminate this virtuous individual,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“This dictator is solely focused on his own agenda, disregarding the welfare of others. His self-centered nature blinds him from seeing the bigger picture. However, it is important to remember that a higher power is overseeing everything. God, in His infinite wisdom, will ensure justice prevails for all,” he said.

“I offer my prayers to God for Satyendar ji's swift recovery. May God grant them the strength to confront and overcome these challenging circumstances,” he further wrote on Twitter.

A few days ago, Satyendar reportedly wrote a letter to the prison authorities requesting for two to three inmates in his cell for company, as he was feeling lonely. In the letter written on May 11 and accessed by IANS, the former minister said: "I am feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. Psychiatrist has suggested me more social interactions. You're requested to lodge me with two more inmates. I request you to lodge Vijay Goel and Saachit in my cell, which is cell no. 5."

On Jain's request, the Superintendent of Jail No. 7 had transferred two inmates to his cell. However, the Tihar Jail administration has issued a notice to the Superintendent for transferring the inmates without informing them. Consequently, the administration returned the two inmates to their original cell in Jail No. 7.