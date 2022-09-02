‘Jail Murugha Swami’: Protesters in Bengaluru demand action against rape-accused seer

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually assaulting young girls, was detained on Thursday, but was taken from the jail to a hospital after he complained of chest pain.

“Jail Murugha Swami,” read the placard at the protest held in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. The protesters gathered together on Friday, September 2, demanding strict action against rape-accused Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. Shivamurthy, who is accused of sexually assaulting young girls, was detained on Thursday night. However, he was taken from the jail to a hospital in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Friday. According to police sources, the accused seer had a fall while in custody on Friday morning, complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath.

The seer is currently facing charges under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. With the help of a lady warden, a junior pontiff and other staff, the seer is alleged to have sexually assaulted two girls aged 15 and 16.

The protesters at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park raised slogans against the accused seer. Various people from Dalit communities, students, activists, women’s groups, and citizen initiatives were seen holding placards and banners saying, “Send Murugha Swamiji to jail,” “Rapist Murugha,” “Save Dalit Lives.” They sought strict action against Shivamurthy and justice for the survivors. One of the survivors belongs to a Dalit community.

Condemning the development in Chitradurga, advocate BT Venkatesh told TNM, “Anyone who is influential, irrespective of whether one is in the pink of health, is suddenly shifted to the hospital. Suddenly, they develop health complications and are immediately taken to the hospital with the luxury of comfort until the bail matter is settled. It is a practice that is happening and is happening in this case as well.”

Dr Ruth Manorama, a Dalit social activist who was also at the protest site, said that since it was a POCSO case, police should have arrested Shivamurthy when the FIR was filed. "I think it's atrocious. A proper investigation must be done without the interference of the state because the government is casteist.” She further demanded that the High Court take over the probe and that all hostels and educational institutions run by religious heads must be checked.

Asking the government not to indulge in vote bank politics, activist Vimla KS said, “Don’t budge for vote bank politics claiming the Lingayat community is a majority, You are the government under the Constitution of India.”

Suspecting foul play in the seer’s transfer to a district hospital in Chitradurga, Vimla added, “A person is entitled to medical attention but this claim came right after the arrest and hence I suspect some foul play in this. If the investigation confirms any such foul play, he must face stricter actions.”

Presently, Shivamurthy is admitted to an emergency ward of the district hospital in Chitradurga, where he was examined by medical professionals. Two specialists from Davanagere evaluated his medical reports, and it was decided to transfer him to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru for additional care.