‘Jagan has ruined Andhra's future': Chandrababu Naidu speaks at Kuppam

Naidu was addressing a massive gathering in Kuppam, his home constituency, as part of his 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra'.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has 'ruined' the state's future.

Naidu was addressing a massive gathering in Kuppam, his home constituency from where he has been the sitting legislator for decades. The meeting was part of his 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra', where he is touring the entire state to highlight the 'anti-people' policies of the YSRCP government.

The TDP chief flayed various steps taken by Jagan.

"I have seen many Chief Ministers but never anyone as bad as Jagan. Politics should be to serve the people's interests and not to serve personal interests and take revenge on your political opponents," Naidu said.

"From when this government has come, the state has moved backwards. He has closed down everything from Anna canteens to Polavaram and halted development completely," he added.

Chandrababu Naidu also raised the issue of Jagan's proposal to decentralise the capital, setting up a legislative capital in Amaravati, executive one in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool.

Dubbing it a 'betrayal', Naidu said that Amaravati should remain the capital. He said that it was development which should be decentralised and not the administration itself.

The yatra by the TDP was flagged off at Martur in Prakasam district and is scheduled to go on for 45 days.

“The people of the state are unhappy with the YSRCP's anarchic, incompetent and corrupt regime. From tomorrow onwards, I will launch a state-wide public campaign to educate the public on the administration of the YSRCP government, the way in which they are deceiving people and the losses occurring to the state because of them,” Naidu had tweeted, ahead of the yatra.

