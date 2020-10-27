Jagan govt drafts special industrial policy for SC, ST entrepreneurs in Andhra

The incentives include providing seed capital assistance, reduction on power bills and GST, and also reducing operating costs among others.

news Policy

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced of establishing a dedicated SC/ST entrepreneur facilitation centre and offered various incentives like providing seed capital assistance, reduction on power bills and GST, and also reducing operating costs for the Dalit and Adivasi entrepreneurs as part of the special industry policy for SC and ST communities under the ‘Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam.’

According to the government, the new industry policy for 2020-23, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs from the underprivileged communities, the government would encourage participation of SC/ST entrepreneurs by providing special incentives to promote the 362 manufacturing and 9,754 service sector activities belonging to them, the press release said.

The government has also assured of easy availability of land for Dalit and Adivasi entreprenuers under the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) guidelines. “The APIIC allotment guidelines will be redesigned to provide at least 16.2% and 6% of the developed land reserved for SC/ST entrepreneurs, respectively, in the industrial parks,” the press release reads.

Further, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has also assured of establishing a dedicated SC/ST entrepreneur facilitation cell for handholding SC/ST entrepreneurs for quick grounding of the projects.

Besides these welfare programmes for the socially disadvantaged communities, the government has also announced the training of aspiring entrepreneurs through AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) colleges.

Speaking about the newly launched policy, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Our new industrial development policy 2020-23 launched recently is centered on balancing growth across regions and communities. I firmly believe that this new policy is a vital step towards promoting entrepreneurship amongst the marginalized for inclusive growth and development.”

The policy will provide an added focus on strengthening pre-establishment support, improving market linkages, credit facilities, and economic development, according to the government.

Minister for Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy said, “We intend to provide additional support to the weak and marginalized and hence have come out with this special industrial policy for SC/ST 2020-23. We are also providing seed capital assistance to support entrepreneurs start-up quickly and provide incentives on power, GST, and interest to reduce operating costs and provide support.”