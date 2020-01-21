Jackie Chan and Mohanlal to come together for ‘Nair San’?

Reports are that the film will be based on the life of freedom fighter Ayyappan Pillai Madhavan Nair, popularly known as Nair San among the Japanese.

Mollywood director Albert Antoni seems to have pulled off a casting coup! Yes, reports are emerging that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and popular Hong Kong martial arts hero Jackie Chan will be teaming up for the movie Nair San. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting is expected to commence soon, reports the Times of India.

Jackie Chan has earlier acted in a Chinese-Indian film called Kung Fu Yoga, with actors Disha Patani, Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. The film was directed by Stanley Tong.

It may be noted here that reports about Nair San emerged as early as 2008 but there was little news on this until now. Jackie Chan has a huge fan following in the state.

While Nair San is expected to go on the floors later this year, Mohanlal has a number of films needing his attention, including Empuraan.

The groundwork for the sequel to Lucifer titled Empuraan is on. Actor Prithviraj who turned director with Lucifer will also be directing the sequel with Mohanlal playing the lead role in both. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will also be in charge of Empuraan as well as the third part of this trilogy. Empuraan is expected to go on the floors during mid-2020. It may be noted here that Lucifer was not only a big success in Kerala but across the globe as well. Being Prithviraj’s first directorial, it was a highly anticipated film and it paid off well at the box office.

Mohanlal also has the film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham waiting for release this year. It is currently in the post production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role.

