J Radhakrishnan becomes commissioner of GCC after first stint in 2000

When Radhakrishnan first worked in the GCC, the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin was serving as the Mayor of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan took charge as the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday, May 15. He worked with the city’s civic body nearly two decades ago in 2000. According to the Times of India, when Radhakrishnan first worked in the GCC, the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin was serving as the Mayor of Chennai. This appointment comes after a reshuffle of top bureaucrats in the state, which was announced on Saturday, May 13.

Speaking to the Times of India about his appointment, Radhakrishnan said that it is a pleasure to head the GCC. He added that the city has grown since his first stint at the civic body and that there are many more departments that he has to coordinate between now. Radhakrishnan added, “I can recollect the days I used to coordinate with CM Stalin who was the Mayor then on various Singara Chennai projects. I am looking forward to the role.”

The outgoing GCC commissioner Gagandeep Bedi will be taking charge as the Health Secretary. The other changes made include T Udhayachandran, one of the secretaries to the Chief Minister, who will take over as the Finance Secretary. Meanwhile, the former N Muruganandam will be a Secretary to the Chief Minister. P Amudha will be the Home Secretary, while K Phanindra Reddy will be the Transport Secretary.