ITC joins Jubilant FoodWorks to deliver food items via Domino's app

ITC, which owns the Aashirvaad brand atta and other food products, has entered into this arrangement with Domino's to help consumers amid the lockdown.

Money Food

Domino’s, a pizza dine-in cum door delivery company has now tied up with ITC, a cigarettes to FMCG conglomerate, to delivery staples to customers’ homes, as per a report in the Business Standard. Jubilant FoodWorks is the name of the company that owns the Domino’s brand and as the lockdown situation is preventing people from going out of their houses to make purchases, ITC, that owns the Aashirvaad brand atta and other food products, has entered into this innovative arrangement with Domino’s to make available its products through their app.

Domino’s app is quite popular with close to 13 million downloads so far. Though the company has as many as 1,325 dine-in restaurants, the online delivery contributes to around 87% of all businesses done. If you have been using the Domino’s app already, you may find a new option Essentials and within that you will be offered a combo of Aashirvaad atta plus some spices like chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. You can order the same and the Domino’s delivery executive will deliver them at your doorstep.

To start with, this facility is being made available only in Bengaluru and it has been reported that it will be expanded to other cities, like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida.

Domino’s may see that as an opportunity to build on its brand awareness among a larger section of the public. An item like atta (wheat flour) is used practically in every household and offering to deliver it to the homes at this critical juncture can build a partnership with the customers and that can be leveraged for its main pizza business at a later stage.

Domino’s says they will be following a zero-contact delivery system. This usually means the delivery boy may contact the customer by phone and leave the parcel just outside the customers’ doors.