Italian woman assaults Vistara crew on board Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight

The woman â€” Paula Perrucio (45) â€” was let out on bail after being arrested and produced in an Andheri court.

An Italian woman was arrested for assaulting crew members on board an Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Vistara flight on Monday, January 30. According to reports, the woman â€” Paula Perrucio (45) â€” had a ticket for an economy seat, but was sitting in business class. When the crew members objected, she allegedly slapped one of them and spat on the other, and purportedly began removing her clothes. The Mumbai police arrested her early on Monday based on a complaint by a fellow passenger.

According to the Times Of India, the crew got the woman dressed and handcuffed her to a seat until the flight landed in Mumbai. She was let out on bail after being arrested and produced in an Andheri court, and her passport was seized by the police. Police told the media that Paula was inebriated at the time of the incident.

According to a statement by Vistara, the captain of the plane issued a warning to the woman, and made a decision to restrain her. The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. â€œIn accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival," NDTV quoted the statement as saying.

This comes amid a spate of recent incidents involving unruly passengers on flights. Air India came under the scanner for two incidents â€” a passenger smoking and creating a ruckus onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, and a passenger urinating on a woman on a New York- New Delhi flight on November 26. In the latter case, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) slapped a Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India and suspended the pilot for three months.

