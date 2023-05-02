It’s ok to leave a bad marriage: Mullum Malarum actor Shalini posts divorce photoshoot

Shalini is known for her role in the Tamil TV serial ‘Mullum Malarum’ and for participation in the reality show ‘Super Mom’.

news Kollywood

Going against the trend of elaborate engagement and wedding photoshoots, Tamil actor Shalini posted pictures of herself celebrating her recent divorce. Shalini is well-known to viewers of the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum and the reality show Super Mom. The photoshoot of the actor dressed in a deep red outfit is done with both humour and a powerful message. In the photos, Shalini can be variously seen holding a banner declaring herself divorced, tearing up her wedding picture, and holding a poster that says “I’ve got 99 problems, but a husband ain’t one.”

In South Asia, where divorced women are seen overwhelmingly in a negative light, Shalini’s photoshoot is refreshing. Going beyond the playfulness of the shoot, the actor also posted a strong message. “Divorced woman’s message to those who feel voiceless: It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone. So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.”

Image credit: Actor Shalini's Instagram account

While multiple misogynistic comments from men can be seen in response to her post, it appears that Shalini has a positive impact on her women Instagram followers, with many registering their support for the actor.