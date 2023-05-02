Going against the trend of elaborate engagement and wedding photoshoots, Tamil actor Shalini posted pictures of herself celebrating her recent divorce. Shalini is well-known to viewers of the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum and the reality show Super Mom. The photoshoot of the actor dressed in a deep red outfit is done with both humour and a powerful message. In the photos, Shalini can be variously seen holding a banner declaring herself divorced, tearing up her wedding picture, and holding a poster that says “I’ve got 99 problems, but a husband ain’t one.”
In South Asia, where divorced women are seen overwhelmingly in a negative light, Shalini’s photoshoot is refreshing. Going beyond the playfulness of the shoot, the actor also posted a strong message. “Divorced woman’s message to those who feel voiceless: It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone. So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.”
Image credit: Actor Shalini's Instagram account
While multiple misogynistic comments from men can be seen in response to her post, it appears that Shalini has a positive impact on her women Instagram followers, with many registering their support for the actor.