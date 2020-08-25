‘It’s not about a post, country matters most’: Kapil Sibal after CWC meeting

Kapil Sibal is reportedly one of the 23 Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking changes in the party.

A day after the letter signed by 23 Congress leaders seeking changes in the party created a storm at Congress’s Central Working Committee meeting held on Monday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was among the 23 signees, took to Twitter to state that it was ‘not about a post’ and that the ‘country matters most’

“It’s not about a post. It’s about my country which matters most,” Sibal tweeted on Tuesday.

The CWC meeting was a stormy one, as per reports, and after a seven hour long meeting to decide the next president of the Congress, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the interim president of the Congress party till the next All India Congress Committee (AICC) session can be convened. The party also decided that a committee will be set up to look into necessary changes and issues of the organization in order to further smooth functioning in the party with the assistance of Sonia Gandhi with the 23 party leaders.

According to reports, during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his displeasure about the letter written by the 23 Congress leaders who asked for reforms in the party’s image and functioning. Rahul Gandhi reportedly questioned the timing of the letter and said it was sent at the same time that the party was facing a crisis in Rajasthan.

Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation.

Sibal had hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter on Monday for a purported remark slamming the letter writers. Sibal, who is not a part of the CWC, withdrew his tweet a little later after being "informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him".

The Congress also officially denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP".

Former president Rahul Gandhi, it is learnt, launched a sharp attack against the signatories of the letter, questioning their timing as well as the fact they went public with their grievances.

Later, the CWC resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

With PTI inputs