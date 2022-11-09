‘It’s heartbreaking and demoralising’: Rashmika Mandanna on being trolled

Actor Rashmika Mandanna spoke up against being trolled in a social media post on November 8. The actor was trolled online for saying she is yet to watch Rishab Shetty’s recent Kannada movie, ‘Kantara.’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts on being trolled in an Instagram post on November 8, saying that she has been concerned with the hatred and trolling that she was subjected to on social media. The Pushpa actor shared that the trolling had demoralised her. “Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now, and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there,” she said.

Rashmika’s post came days after she was trolled by fans online for not watching Rishab’s Shetty’s recently released Kannada movie Kantara, which has had a successful run at the box office. Earlier this month, Rashmika briefly spoke to the media while she was reportedly spotted in Mumbai airport. When asked whether she had watched Kantara, the actor responded saying that she would watch it once she was back home.

She noted that she was not expecting every person out there to like her but was trying her best to put out good work. “I know that the life I've chosen comes with a price – I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of,” she posted.

Rashmika also wrote that she would appreciate constructive criticism instead of trolling which she found demoralising. “It's heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I Have Not Said. I've found that bits of things I've said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that's only going to push me to improve and do better. But what's with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I've been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I'm not trying to win anyone over. I don't want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving,” the post read.

She concluded the post by acknowledging and extending her gratitude to fans who had been supportive of her work. Several actors including Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu among others have spoken about the ramifications of trolling in their interviews as well as social media platforms. On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual Varisu, co-starring Vijay, which is set to hit the big screens during the festival of Pongal next year.

