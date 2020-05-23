‘It’s cool to be masked’: Mahesh Babu urges people to adapt as restrictions are lifted

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has given permission for film shootings to resume in a phased manner.

With the phased easing of lockdown restrictions and reopening of many businesses and workplaces, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Friday urged everyone to venture out with proper precautions.

"We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?" Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a picture where he is wearing a mask.

The Telangana government on Friday gave permission for film shoots to slowly resume in a phased manner. The move came as a big relief to the Telugu film industry, as all shootings have completely stopped since March 16 because of the pandemic.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and senior Telugu film actors, directors and producers, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Rajamouli, ‘Dil’ Raju and Trivikram Srinivas.

Film shootings, and pre and post-production work will now be allowed to resume in a phased manner.

CM KCR has suggested that work can first resume with indoor production, with limited staff, and that film shootings can slowly commence in June. No decision has been made yet regarding the reopening of theatres.

The actors and filmmakers who met with the CM have been asked to meet with Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav and other officials to finalise the guidelines to be followed for shootings.

A few weeks ago, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank frontline workers who are part of the COVID-19 containment efforts on World Health Day. He asked everyone to practice social distancing as well as “fear distancing”, asking people to stay away from panic-inducing fake news.

"Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information," he had tweeted.

