IT firm in Chennai identified as COVID-19 cluster as 40 test positive

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the employees moved between three branches of the firm in Perungudi, Taramani and Kandanchavadi.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Chennai, a cluster of 40 cases has been identified in an IT company in the cityâ€™s IT corridor, Rajiv Gandhi Salai. From an initial four cases, the cluster has grown to 40 and corporation officials have directed the company to shut down or work with minimal staff. According to reports, a few days ago, a Thuraipakkam resident tested positive for the coronavirus which led to the officials tracing the residentâ€™s contact to an IT company. Upon testing the employees there, four cases were confirmed, which led to more contact tracing and testing.

Around 364 contacts were traced and tested which has confirmed 40 cases in the company itself. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that since the employees moved between three branches of the office in Perungudi, Taramani and Kandanchavadi, the virus had spread among them. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) also disinfected the premises of the company.

The GCC also shut down seven IT companies in a building in Perungudi and took around 1,100 samples from employees in these companies. Sixteen IT firms were working in the building, of which seven had permitted employees to come to the office for work.

Meanwhile, amping up surveillance of adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the GCC said that it had collected a fine of Rs 83 lakh in the last four days from those who violated safety norms like not wearing a mask. In Chennai, clusters are being noticed in Madipakkam, T Nagar and Mylapore areas, the Health Secretary said, adding that some clusters have also been found in the Tondiarpet area.

The GCC has resumed conducting fever camps in densely populated areas and have also increased the daily vaccination target to 60,000 doses. The GCC has asked all those who were eligible to consider getting themselves vaccinated.