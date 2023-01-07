It is Chiranjeevi Vs Balakrishna in Tollywood at the box office this Sankranti

This Sankranti is also going to see a major star clash between two stars in Tollywood – Chiranjeevi versus Balakrishna. The actors are all set to hit the screens with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy respectively.

Keeping up the box-office tradition, this Sankranti is also going to see a major star clash between two stars in Tollywood – Chiranjeevi versus Balakrishna. The actors are all set to hit the screens with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy respectively, for the festive season. However, both movies are being bankrolled by the same production house – Mythri Movie Makers – and have the same female lead, Shruthi Hasan. While Waltair Veerayya, directed by K Bobby is slated for release on January 13, Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni will release a day in advance, on January 12.

Meanwhile, tightening the competition further and throwing in more options for the audience, two Kollywood movies are also in the box-office race as they release on January 11. Tamil-Telugu bilingual Varisu, titled, Vaarasudu in Telugu, is helmed by director Vamsi Paidipally who is known for his previous hits like Maharshi with Mahesh Babu. On the same day, Ajith’s movie, Tegimpu, which is the dubbed version of the Tamil movie Thunivu, under the direction of H.Vinoth, will also hit screens.

Commenting on the star clash this festive season, theatre owners say that they are expecting more crowd this time, as big movies are slated for release, and theatre distribution depends on the popularity of the lead actors.

Speaking to TNM, Muthyala Ramdasu, a renowned distributor in the Andhra Region, as well as the Vice President of the AP Film Chamber of Commerce said, “When there is a clash, theatres usually give preference based on the popularity of the actor in that particular region. Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Vaarasudu, and Tegimpu are in demand, in the same order of preference. But mostly, regional movies would get priority in single screens.” The theatre distribution for the movies is expected to be finalized by Monday, January 9.

Meanwhile, both the Telugu movies, Walthair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are being touted as mass commercial entertainers, which the Telugu film industry is known for. Vaarasudu promises to be a family entertainer, while Tegimpu hints at being an action thriller.

One of the owners of a popular theatre in Telangana, Bal Govind, who owns Sudharshan theatre at RTC X roads, said, “We are waiting for the Sankranti releases eagerly. The storylines seem to be good for both movies, and the public response would depend on the screenplay. Advance bookings would begin soon and we are hoping for a good crowd this year too.” He further added that though the festive vibe at the theatre is yet to start, the re-release of Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu and Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi in Telugu states have kept the business going for them since the new year.

