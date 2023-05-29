'IT cell spreading morphed photos of detained wrestlers smiling’: Bajrang Punia

The morphed photograph shows wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat seemingly smiling after being detained amid protests over sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Original (left) and morphed (right) photos of detained wrestler Vinesh Phogat made to look like she is smiling

With the Delhi Police under fire for their strong-arm tactics while detaining the protesting wrestlers, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Sunday, May 28, shared a morphed photograph of the detained wrestlers, alleging that the "IT cell is spreading this." The morphed photograph shows Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent leader of the protesting wrestlers, and her sister Sangeeta Phogat smiling after being detained and taken away by the police.

"The IT Cell people are spreading this morphed photograph. We would like to make it clear that a complaint will be lodged against all those posting this fake photograph," Bajrang said in a tweet on Sunday, May 28. The post was retweeted by Vinesh and other protesting wrestlers.

Bajrang and Vinesh along with fellow Olympian Sakshi Malik were on a protest at Jantar Mantar since April seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers including a minor.

IT Cell Trolls have started using AI softwares now



Look at their dirty tactics to defame Olympic Champions. First photo is real, second is manipulated. pic.twitter.com/5MXK2tNcEb — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 28, 2023

A tutorial clip of how faces can be enhanced using an AI app, the same has been done in this photo using “FaceApp” to make it look like that Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and others are smiling while being detained. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/icovm7eUx4 — Uzair Rizvi (@RizviUzair) May 28, 2023

Pic 1 - Fake picture being shared by IT cell

Pic 2 - Real image of @Phogat_Vinesh & @sangeeta_phogat pic.twitter.com/MVy3PVmyes — Rahul Tahiliani (@Rahultahiliani9) May 28, 2023

Amid the protesting wrestlers’ calls for a "Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat" and plans to intensify their agitation amid the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi police detained the wrestlers, dismantled the tents at the protest site, and removed their things from Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi police have registered an FIR against the wrestlers - Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat and others - who had organised the protest on Sunday, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Several wrestlers including Olympians have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment. A Delhi police official said that over 700 people were detained over the protests across Delhi on Sunday, including 109 at Jantar Mantar. Delhi police’s attempts to forcefully end the wrestlers’ protest, and their manhandling of the protesters, has been widely criticised by Opposition leaders and many others.