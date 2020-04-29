Issue guidelines for safe disposal of face masks used by public: HC to Kerala govt

The court’s direction comes following media reports that people are disposing of face masks without following any safety precautions.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to explain what its plan is to dispose of the masks used by the public as a preventive measure against the pandemic. The court also asked the state government to issue guidelines for this purpose.

A division bench of Justice PV Asha and Justice Shircy V stated this in the interim order issued on Tuesday after noticing media reports that people are disposing of face masks without following any safety precautions, states a Times of India report.

Following the state government and the Centre’s direction that everyone should wear masks while coming out of houses, people have been widely using masks.

“We have noticed certain media reports that used masks are seen scattered in streets or in waste bins. While the health department’s fight against COVID-19 is laudable, we think it is appropriate for the department to issue necessary guidelines on how to dispose of used masks as it has been made mandatory that people should wear masks in public places,” the interim order reportedly stated.

In a reply to the bench’s direction, additional advocate general Ranjith Thampan said that he will get instructions regarding scientific disposal of used masks from the state government.

The court also made the Health Department, Local Self Government Department, Kerala State Pollution Control Board and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority parties in the case.

Though the Directorate of Health Services has issued guidelines on how to use face masks, how to make and clean cloth masks in houses, it has not mentioned how to dispose of single use masks.

Talking to TNM, Health Department officials had earlier said that since the problem of disposal of single use masks persists, the public should stick to using cloth masks.

Though experts have urged the public to use cloth masks, single use masks are easily available across medical stores in the state and people have been using it widely.

