ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying 19 satellites including Brazil's Amazonia-1

One of the satellites launched on Sunday is of Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI), engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's Polar rocket PSLV C-51 carrying Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites blasted off from this spaceport on Sunday, in the first mission of the year for ISRO. At the end of a nearly 26-hour countdown, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), over 100 km from Chennai, at around 10.24 am.

"I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C51 successfully launched in precise orbit Aamazonia-1 today...The satellite is in very good health and solar panels have been deployed," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan announced amid applause from the scientists.

Amazonia-1, the primary satellite, is expected to be injected into orbit about 18 minutes after lift-off while the18 co-passenger payloads, including one from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI), also engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be launched over the next two hours. "This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM's) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation", SKI, which is also sending up "Bagavad Gita" in SD (secured digital) card, had said.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, which is undertaking it under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc. The 637-kg Amazonia-1, the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

"This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory," an ISRO statement had said.

In view of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, gathering of media personnel was not planned and the launch viewing gallery was closed. However, the launch was telecast live on ISRO's website, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter channels. Watch it here:

The 18 co-passenger satellites are: four from ISRO's Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and the SD SAT from SKI) and 14 from Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). SKI also sent 25,000 names on board SD SAT.

"When we finalised the mission, we had asked people to send the names that will be sent to space," an SKI official said.