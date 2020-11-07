ISRO launches PSLV-C49 radar imaging satellite along with 9 customer satellites

The EOS-01 radar imaging satellite with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) can shoot pictures in all weather conditions.

news Space

The Indian Space Research Organization on Saturday, at 3.12 pm, launched EOS-01 its primary earth observation satellite along with nine international customer satellites. The EOS-01 was launched by Indiaâ€™s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C49 and is its 51st flight.

EOS-01 is Indiaâ€™s radar imaging satellite with synthetic aperture radar (SAR). It can shoot pictures in all weather conditions. The rocket PSLV-C49, carrying the 10 satellites is set to take off from the launch pad located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 3.05 pm. On January 17, 2020, ISRO launched Indiaâ€™s telecommunication satellite GSAT-30. The satellite was launched from Kourou launch base in French Guinea using an Ariane rocket.

With this launch, ISRO has sent a total of 328 foreign satellites to space, and all of it for free, The Quint reported. The PSLV is a four-engine rocket, which uses solid and liquid fuels alternatively. The rocket has six booster motors strapped on to the first stage, which will give it higher thrust during its initial flight.

The satellites are intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, ISRO said in a statement.

The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. These include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the media was not allowed to witness the launch. However. ISRO live-streamed the event.

According to IANS, the next rocket to fly after PSLV-C9 would be the PSLV-C50 carrying the GSAT-12R satellite. It is likely to fly from the second launch pad in Sriharikota in December this year. The other Indian satellites that are ready for launch are GISAT, Microsat-2A and GSAT-12R. GISAT-1 was slated for launch in March this year, but was pushed for a later date due to technical complication a day before the launch.

(IANS inputs)