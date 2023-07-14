â€˜ISRO has improved Chandrayaan-3â€™s systems and landerâ€™: Journalist Chethan Kumar

The News Minuteâ€™s Korah Abraham caught up with science journalist Chethan Kumar on why the moon is a fascinating place for scientists, on the learnings of ISRO scientists following the failure of Chandrayaan-2 to soft-land on the moon in 2019 and more.

Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday, July 14. The spacecraft will travel around six weeks before it reaches the moon. ISRO aims to soft-land near the moonâ€™s south pole on August 23 â€“ a feat that has never been done before. The News Minuteâ€™s Korah Abraham caught up with science journalist Chethan Kumar of the Times of India on why the moon is a fascinating place for scientists and why other international space agencies including the US and China have planned manned missions to the lunar surface. Chethan also explained the learnings of ISRO scientists following the failure of Chandrayaan-2 to soft-land on the moon in 2019.

