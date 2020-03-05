Israel PM Netanyahu asks countrymen to adopt ‘Namaste’ as greeting amid coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday encouraged his countrymen to adopt 'Namaste' — the Indian way of greeting — instead of the normal handshake as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

At a press conference following a review meeting to fight the spread of coronavirus, Netanyahu said that several measures will be announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus but some simple measures like avoiding the normal handshake while greeting people may possibly be replaced with other forms of greetings like the Indian 'Namaste'.

He also demonstrated at the press conference as to how the Indians do 'Namaste' while greeting people.

Netanyahu said that “we are in the middle of a global epidemic,” but Israel has done well as it was quick in taking action to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

"We have had to take rigorous steps to slow the spread of the disease in Israel, we have taken select isolation and flight policies and measures for flights," he added.

Israel has 15 confirmed cases of the deadly virus but no deaths, with some 7,000 others in home-quarantine.

Health Minister Yaacov Litzman announced a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

"We will not hesitate to do things even if they are unpopular. I don't want to call it an epidemic - but it's not far from it," he said.

The Health Ministry has asked people to refrain from any unnecessary foreign trip.

Over 3,200 people have died as a result of the coronavirus worldwide and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400. India has reported 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 5, 12 pm. Giving a break-up for 29 cases in the country at a news conference, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said two patients are from Delhi, six more, relatives of one of the Delhi resident, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and there are 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three patients have since recovered. At his news conference, Vardhan said all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports. Earlier, travellers from only 12 countries were screened at airports for the contagious disease that has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 worldwide.