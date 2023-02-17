ISL: Karikari shines as Chennaiyin dent Goa's playoffs hopes with 2-1 win

Striker Kwame Karikari scored a brace as Chennaiyin FC hurt FC Goa's playoffs chances by handing them a 2-1 loss in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, February 16. Karikari opened the scoring for Chennaiyin in the 10th minute before he struck the winner off a penalty in the 73rd minute. Noah Wail Sadaoui netted Goa's only goal of the match in the 49th minute.

This was Chennaiyin's second win in a row, while a defeat in a must-win game means FC Goa will now have to rely on others to qualify for the playoffs. Chennaiyin, coming after a win in their last match, made a confident start and took just 10 minutes to go ahead in the game as Karikari struck the opening goal of the match.

It was Vincy Barretto who set up Karikari from the left after receiving a delightful through pass from Julius Duker. The Ghanaian striker made no mistake from close range and found the back of the net with a crisp finish.

Goa had their moments, including eight corners, but struggled to get past a strong Chennaiyin defence as the Marina Machans went into the break with a goal lead.

The Gaurs fought back just after the resumption as Sadaoui converted an Eduardo Bedia Pelaez pass to strike the equaliser.

While both sides kept pushing hard to get themselves ahead in the game, Chennaiyin were awarded a penalty when their skipper Anirudh Thapa was brought down inside the box by the opposition goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem in the final quarter.

Chennaiyin found themselves in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead when Karikari's powerful spot kick left the keeper stunned. It was Karikari's second goal of the match and third of the season.

Goa tried their best to level the scores, but Chennaiyin did enough to deny them any opportunity.

Chennaiyin will now return home for their final game of the season on February 24 against NorthEast United FC. Goa, on the other hand, will clash against Bengaluru FC on February 23.