Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani to join Reliance Industries Board of Directors

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani’s appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by shareholders of Reliance Industries Limited.

The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held on Monday, August 28, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The three of them are children of Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.

The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of their mother Nita Ambani from the Board, “respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide Reliance Foundation (RF)”. As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL.