ISB placements for 2022 see record 2066 offers, average CTC of Rs 34 lakh

Consulting firms made 37% offers this year, and top firms that made offers included the likes of McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte India, among others.

The Indian School of Business (ISB)’s campus placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2022, saw a total of 270 companies make an unprecedented number of 2066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week. The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student, the institute said. The average accepted CTC (cost to company) of Rs 34.07 lakh is an increase of 20.78% compared to last year's CTC of Rs 28.21 lakh during the placement week.

“The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67%, reflecting the high-quality career choices facilitated by the ISB in terms of opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to ISB students,” the institute said. The ISB has campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad. Due to the pandemic, the entire placement process this year was conducted in a virtual mode.

The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES (IT enabled services)/technology, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) /retail and pharma /healthcare. Consulting firms made 37% offers this year, and top firms that made offers included the likes of McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company India Pvt. Ltd., Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, among others. Almost 26% of total offers came from IT/ITES/technology, and some prominent names that hired in this space are Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Cisco, among others.

The ISB batch of 2022 had 39% of women students in the class, which the institute claimed was among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. Forty-one per cent of offers were made to women students. The Class of 2022 of 929 students is the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world's top 10 class sizes, the ISB further claimed.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said, "Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent. The PGP at ISB has become eponymous with diversity. One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done. It is gratifying to witness again the faith reposed by our partners in choosing ISB as their campus of choice."