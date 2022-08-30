The irony of Kerala govt inviting Amit Shah to the famous Nehru Trophy Boat Race

The boat race on the Punnamada Lake, now an annual event, got the name after the demise of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who had donated a silver replica of the chundan vallam as a trophy to the winners of the race.

In 1952, the people of Alappuzha in Kerala organised a special exhibition boat race on the Punnamada Lake, lining up an array of the majestic chundan vallams (snake boats), all in honour of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was on a visit to Kerala at the time. Nehru, who had taken the water route to travel from Kottayam to Alappuzha, was welcomed on arrival with this unique show of grandeur, one that left him mighty impressed.

Thrilled by the extravagant display, Nehru donated a silver replica of the chundan vallam to the organisers after returning to New Delhi, instructing them to use it as a trophy for the winners of the boat race. That gesture marked the beginning of the ‘Prime Minister’s Trophy Boat Race’. This later became the ‘Nehru Trophy Boat Race’ after his death in 1964 and is now an annual affair on the Punnamada Lake.

It is to this grand event that the Kerala government has now invited as the chief guest Nehru’s most trenchant modern-day critic: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. Shah and his ideologies in the Sangh Parivar have repeatedly lampooned Nehru in their rise to power and maintained that he has no legacy worth praising. Amit Shah himself has repeatedly alleged that if Kashmir is simmering today, it is because of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to invite Amit Shah to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race has not gone down well with the state’s Congress-led Opposition, which has alleged an unholy nexus between the LDF and the BJP in Kerala. Pathanamthitta District Congress Committee President Satheesh Kochuparambil told TNM, “We are not against the Home Minister visiting Kerala. But he is someone who speaks against Nehru and Gandhi. He represents an ideology that admires Godse, who killed Gandhi. In those terms, this invitation should have been avoided. But Pinarayi Vijayan has other intentions in his mind,” he said.

Interestingly, when Kollam MP NK Premachandran from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) invited PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new Kollam bypass in 2019, the CPI(M) had come down heavily on the MP, claiming that he was showing subservience to the BJP. Years before that in 2013, when then United Democratic Front Minister Shibu Baby John visited Modi, who was the Gujarat Chief Minister at the time, in Ahmedabad, the CPI(M) had accused UDF of showing an affinity to religious extremism. Vaikom Viswan, who was the LDF convener, had even alleged that Shibu’s visit to Modi was with the permission of then Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, a proof that UDF nourishes extremism.

Pointing out how the CPI(M) had referred to Premachandran as a ‘Sanghi’ in 2019, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan had told the media on August 27 that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should clarify why Amit Shah was invited to the boat race. “Is it because the Lavalin case is considered again? Or because of the gold smuggling case? There is an unholy nexus between the Kerala CPI(M) leadership and Sangh Parivar leadership in Delhi,” Satheesan alleged.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran also urged CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to clarify whether the excessive importance given by the CPI(M) Kerala unit to Sangh Parivar leaders was with the blessings of the party's Politburo. The CM's decision to invite those who “insulted and neglected Jawaharlal Nehru the most” as chief guests in the boat race named after him is “objectionable”, Sudhakaran said.

It is after a two-year gap owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that the 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on September 4 this year. Among the previous chief guests in the boat race were legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in 2019 and Telugu actor Allu Arjun In 2018.

“Kashmir remained a problem only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Sardar Patel tackled Hyderabad and it is now respectfully part of India. But Jawaharlal Nehru tackled Kashmir and it continues to be a problem,” he had said, adding that Pakistan was also indulging in terrorist acts because of Kashmir. Later, amid protests against the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah had also claimed that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would not have come into existence had Nehru not declared an untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country.