Irish actor Alison Doody shares photo from the sets of ‘RRR’

Alison Doody referred to herself and her co-star Ray Stevenson as ‘Scott and Lady Scott’.

Reports about the Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson being roped in to play crucial roles in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) surfaced a few weeks ago. Now, Alison Doody shared a photo with her co-star Ray Stevenson on her social media page and wrote, “Scott and Lady Scott on set #rrrmovie.”

RRR is a multi starrer film, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget film under his banner DVV Entertainments.

Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem in this period film, set in the colonial era. While Jr NTR will be sporting a muscular look and a beard, Ram Charan will be seen in a completely different new hairstyle for which a top hairstylist has been brought on board. It was reported earlier that massive and extravagant sets were erected for shooting an important fight scene.

Recently the team had shared a behind-the-scenes video in which the cast and the crew of RRR, including director S S Rajamouli, cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, Jr NTR and others can be seen on the sets, standing near ‘set heaters’ to protect themselves from the cold winds. Sharing the video, team RRR wrote, “No one can escape the cold winds without these on set heaters. Throwback to last week's midnight shoots!”.

In another behind-the-scenes video, the team can be seen shooting an epic fight sequence. In the video, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar's assistant Veda says, “Been shooting at night for a while now. When we watch this in the theatres, it will be on a different level.” Sharing the video, the RRR team wrote, "Anddd... Leaving it to your imagination now. #RRRDiaries #RRRMovie #RRR (sic)."

Further, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in south Indian films with RRR. Ajay Devgn is also playing a pivotal role in the film. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography, with Sreekar Prasad doing the editing.

RRR was planned to be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed.

