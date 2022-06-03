IRCTC will now charge passengers for excess baggage: Details here

If you are seen carrying extra baggage without registering the same, you will be charged six times more than the normal rate.

news Railways

The Indian Railways will now start charging passengers for carrying excess baggage on trains. Further, if you are seen carrying extra baggage without registering the same, you will be charged six times more than the normal rate. According to the new rules, you can carry heavy baggage ranging from 35 kg to 70 kg depending on the class you are travelling in, and you will have to shell out extra if the baggage weight exceeds the free allowance permitted.

If you are travelling in AC First Class, you can carry up to 70 kg for free, and for AC 2-Tier sleeper /First class, the limit is 50 kg. You can carry up to 40 kg for free in AC 3-Tier sleeper, AC chair car and Sleeper class. For Second class, the limit is up to 35 kg. The minimum charge for excess baggage has been fixed at Rs 30.

The Railways stated that luggage that will travel by the same train as the owner should be presented at the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time. Additionally, passengers can also book their luggage in advance while booking their tickets.

“Luggage which is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorised agent executes a forwarding note and records therein such defects or improper packing," said a notification.

In view of the new baggage rules coming into force, the Railways Ministry has urged passengers to travel light unless it is absolutely necessary. In a recent tweet, the ministry said, “If the luggage is more, then the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage."