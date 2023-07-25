IRCTC ticketing services down on website and app, users complain

Many users have complained that they were not issued a ticket although their money was deducted. IRCTC said that the Centre for Railway Information Systems is working to resolve the issue.

The Indian Railways’ ticketing service became unavailable on the IRCTC website and app on Tuesday, July 25, causing inconvenience to users trying to book train tickets. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways, said that technical reasons had caused the disruption. Users were suggested to book tickets on alternative portals such as Amazon, MakeMyTrip, etc.

Many users have complained that their money was deducted multiple times on the IRCTC portal, but no tickets were issued. Others said that the IRCTC site not working properly during Tatkal booking hours has become common lately. Meanwhile, IRCTC said that the Centre for Railway Information Systems is working to resolve the issue.

“Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively, tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc.,” IRCTC said.